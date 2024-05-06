Wakulla County Elections: What's required from candidates before running

The next election in Wakulla County is in a few months.

Local candidates are required to have 236 signatures to run.

Watch the video to find out more about election information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Potential candidates have already started campaigning for the next election in Wakulla County

I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville. Deadlines are approaching for those running for office.

Those who are running have to gather enough petitions to qualify in the election. I checked with The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections told me candidates need 236 signatures to qualify.

Candidates running for office will need the required signatures submitted by noon May 13th. The qualifying dates are June 10th to the 14th.

The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections advises candidates to not wait until the last minute to submit the required information. The next election in Wakulla County is August 20th. In Crawfordville, I'm Kenzie Krueger with ABC27

