Wakulla County donation drive providing relief for Taylor County Hurricane Helene victims

A neighbor-organized donation drive in Wakulla County is benefiting Helene victims in Taylor County.

Neighbors from Crawfordville and Sopchoppy pitched in on the relief.

Watch the video to hear from them about why it's important to keep the support going, regardless of the distance.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taylor County took a major hit from Hurricane Helene over a month ago, but neighbors across counties are still working hard to support Helene victims in any way they can. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Crawfordville neighborhood. A neighbor-organized donation drive we previously told you about is in full swing and you still have time to pitch in on the relief.

Jade Sullivan, Neighbor - "There are still so many people that don't have jobs, don't have homes, that have lost everything.."

Jade Sullivan is loading her trailer for an important trip that will help Taylor County in their path to recovery from Helene.

Sullivan - "Upon arrival, I just kind of decided that one trip wasn't enough."

We first introduced you to this Wakulla County native as she was spreading the word about Saturday's Donation Drive.

After visiting disaster-ridden areas like Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach, Sullivan says rallying her community to help out was practically a natural instinct.

Several neighbors came out to drop off things like cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods and baby items. Others spared cash donations— like Robert Romahn.

Robert Romahn, Neighbor - "They didn't get wiped out by a government, by anything, but a natural disaster. They have nothing."

He says he can't imagine what it would have been like for his town to have been wiped out to that extent.

Romahn - "But they still have hope, that's the main thing. So if we can give more hope to them, that's amazing."

And a little more ways from Crawfordville, but still looking to pitch in, were neighbors in Sopchoppy.

Robert Pilkington, Coast & Country Realty in Sopchoppy - "Well now they're having to decide between paying deductibles on insurance or buying food for their kids."

Coast & Country Realty Owner Robert Pilkington merged his Sopchoppy donation drive with Sullivan's to try to make as big of an impact as possible.

He says many in Wakulla County are putting personal struggles aside for a bigger cause.

Pilkington - "We are all on hard times right now. Things are very difficult economically and we're all stretched to the max, but imagine being stretched out like that and then losing everything that you do have."

Empathy and relief that they hope will stretch further than the distance between the two counties.

Sullivan - "And that is what has moved me to go help Taylor County because it could have been us and I like to think that if it would've been us, Taylor County would've been here for us."

If you missed Saturday's collection, you still have time to play a role in this drive. Sullivan will be collecting donations again on Friday, November 8th outside the Tractor Supply on Crawfordville Hwy from 4 - 7 P.M.

In Crawfordville, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

