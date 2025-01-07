Wakulla County commissioners discuss delayed Mashes Sands Pier repair funding

Wakulla County officials are still awaiting FEMA funding and National Fisheries' approval for the Mashes Sands Pier repair project, with no new updates provided at the January meeting.

The pier has significant damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018, and local residents continue to voice concerns about its disrepair.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County Commissioners met on Monday for their first meeting of 2025, and one topic of concern was the ongoing delay in the repair of Mashes Sands Pier. The county provided a little new information about the continued wait for FEMA funding.

County officials reiterated that they are still in the process of securing funding to repair the pier, which was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018. The damage, coupled with significant beach erosion, has left the popular local landmark in disrepair for several years.

"We do not have any more information from FEMA on the Mashes Sands Pier, I wish we did, but we’re still waiting for National Fisheries' approval," said Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards during the meeting.

The county says that once National Fisheries completes their report, there are still several steps in the process before funding can be allocated.

The beach and pier at Mashes Sands have been a source of frustration for neighbors, many of whom have voiced concerns over the long delays in repairs. Neighbor, Joe Deluca, expressed the emotional toll it has taken on the community. "It’s heartbreaking to walk this beach year after year and see what’s happening to it,” he said.

The county provided an update on the status of the funding process, noting that the pier is still under Environmental and Historic Preservation (EHP) review. "The Mashes Sands pier is still under EHP review, which will not be complete until FEMA receives the report from National Fisheries. Once that is completed, there will be four more steps in the process before any funds can be obligated."

At Monday’s meeting Commissioner Ralph Thomas asked about the whether or not they received the funding to begin with.

"So we haven’t received a dime of that, that’s all a reimbursement grant? I see people saying, "Where did the $1.3 million go?' but we haven’t received it?" Thomas asked.

Edwards responded by confirming that FEMA grants operate on a reimbursement basis: "All FEMA grants are reimbursement grants," he clarified, indicating that the county has not receive any funding upfront.

After the meeting, I spoke with Edwards for further clarification. He reiterated that the county is still waiting for National Fisheries’ approval before any progress can be made. Despite following up on the status of the repairs for months, it seems the situation remains unchanged.

The delay in repairs has left many in the community feeling uncertain about when, or even if, the pier will be restored to its former state. County officials continue to stress that they are working to move the process forward but are at the mercy of FEMA and federal approval processes.

As the situation stands, the county says they will continue to wait for updates from National Fisheries, with no clear timeline for when funding or repairs will be initiated. Neighbors and visitors continue to wait as the process unfolds.

Stay tuned for more updates on this ongoing story.

