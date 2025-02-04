Wakulla County Commissioners approve runway expansion at county airport

Commissioners approved the widening of the runway at the Wakulla County Airport to meet licensing requirements.

The county is working with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to secure funding, purchase land, and begin construction.

Watch the video to find out why some believe this project could serve as an economic driver for the area.

BROADCAST TRNASCRIPT:

Wakulla County commissioners are working with the Florida Department of Transportation to expand the runway at the Wakulla County Airport.

“Currently, the airport is under a conditional license due to the width of the runway. It’s not wide enough; therefore, we need to widen it to get a regular license,” said Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards.

Edwards brought up this agenda item during the meeting, and the commissioners approved it unanimously.

The county owns the airport.

While an estimated cost for the project hasn’t been provided yet, Edwards shared that they are collaborating with FDOT to secure funding, purchase land, and begin construction.

“We will have an agreement with DOT, and we’ll spend that money, then FDOT will reimburse the county right after that,” Edwards explained.

The Wakulla County Administrator says they hope the airport project will be an economic driver for the nearby area.

