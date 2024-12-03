Wakulla County BOCC works to add new Shell Point Fire Rescue facility

The building was first Apalachee Bay Community Fire House in 1976

Then it became the Shell Point Fire Rescue

Now, the county is trying to build an updated fire rescue facility

The building is in an area prone to coastal flooding.

Neighbors like Gail Campbell who's lived here for years say it’s time for an update.

“When the firehouse was built, it was built to the standard of the day all those many years ago and flooding is an issue every time there’s a storm not just the firehouse but everybody who is sitting on the ground so I think designing a firehouse that is built to the new standards is a very good thing.”

Wakulla County Board of Commissioners met Monday to discuss legislative priorities for 2025.

One of those priorities is to relocate The Shell Point Fire Rescue Facility to an elevated, flood-safe location, just south of the split of Spring Creek Highway and Shell Point Road on Shell Point Road.

$2.1M is needed for the project.

Additionally, a new aerial truck would replace a 28-year-old vehicle, improving the department’s ability to respond to fires in large structures and multi-story buildings.

The county says these projects help strengthen emergency response, reduce risks, improve insurance rates, and enhance safety for residents and firefighters alike.

After seeing how much Shell Point has grown over the years Campbell believes this area needs the facility.

“You know this place started out as a mobile home park and they sold for $30,000 and we are in a high-risk zone so the services are needed."

