Wakulla County 4H seeks volunteers for road cleanup event

4H is hosting a road cleanup on Songbird Avenue this Saturday at 9 a.m.

They adopted the street last year to help keep it clean and beautiful.

Signs by local artist Rachell Mathis remind neighbors to protect wildlife and keep Wakulla County clean.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Do you ever wonder how the trash lining our roads gets cleaned up? In Wakulla County, a community-driven effort is turning that question into action.

This Saturday, local 4H members will host a road cleanup on Songbird Avenue in Crawfordville, continuing their commitment to keep the area clean and beautiful. Last year, the group officially adopted Songbird Avenue, a busy street connecting downtown Crawfordville to nearby residential neighborhoods.

“Songbird Avenue sees a lot of traffic, and we noticed the litter piling up,” says Rachel Pienta with 4H. “The youth in our program felt it was important to take action and inspire others to do the same.”

4H partnered with Wakulla County Road, Bridge, and Parks to place road signs along the county. To reinforce their mission, 4H collaborated with local artist Rachell Mathis to create colorful, eye-catching signs encouraging residents to take pride in their community and protect local wildlife.

“If you’re out and about, look for these signs and think about the message they’re sharing,” Pienta added. “It’s all of our jobs to help keep Wakulla County beautiful.”

Community members are encouraged to join the cleanup effort this Saturday. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the Publix parking lot, where supplies will be provided.

