Wakulla Businesses collect toys for Operation Santa

Businesses are spreading the Christmas sprint by collecting toys for children in need this holiday

It's for Operation Santa Wakulla

Watch the video to see how efforts like this are having a positive impact on neighbors here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This warehouse is filled with toys.

It’s all thanks to Operation Santa Wakulla, a nonprofit that gives Christmas presents to families in need.

With help from neighbors and businesses, they’ve been able to share the Christmas spirit with hundreds.

Kevin Story owns Belisimo Flowers and Gifts.

Several years ago, Operation Santa helped his family and now he’s giving back by collecting toys at his store.

“We were going through a rough patch, I lost my father, and my mother-in-law passed in the same year and they were there for us when I didn’t feel like anyone would be.”

Other businesses are collecting items as well.

One of them is Susan Kelley, owner of Black Cat Metaphysical Shop, who says Operation Santa is helping many.

“Could you imagine their faces in the morning to wake up and find these toys under the tree and the stress just relieved off those parents who couldn’t afford to buy those toys, you’ll make somebody’s Christmas really special.”

So far Operation Santa has raised about $5,000 in donations from sponsors.

Crissy Cornelius with Operation Santa says they’re in need of gifts for teens.

“We have a little trouble with the teenage gifts fishing poles, makeup sets, things that a teenager would like because they’re hard to get.”

They’re distributing the gifts to families on December 21st.

Kevin Story: “To give back and to be part of it is monumental and inspirational.”

So far this year, Operation Santa has helped about 200 Wakulla County families.