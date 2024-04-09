Wakulla Arran Rd., Songbird Ave. project moving forward; see what's being built

The Wakulla Arran Road and Songbird Avenue project is moving along.

The intersection is now blocked off and there are detours in place.

Watch the video to find out why the county is doing this project and how much it's expected to cost.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following up on a construction project I first told you about a few weeks ago, I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville.

A detour is in place here at Songbird Avenue and Wakulla Arran Road. Wakulla County says they're building a roundabout here to help with traffic flow in the area.

According to a slideshow provided by the county, the project is expected to cost just over half a million dollars.

So why are they doing this?

They county says roundabouts increase traffic capacity between 30 and 50 percent. Research shows roundabouts in Florida can cut serious injuries and deaths from crashes by 80 percent.

The county originally planned for the project here to take 120 days to complete. I'll let you know if there are any delays.