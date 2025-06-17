Wakulla Animal Services rebounds with adoptions and support

After battling overcrowding, a parvo outbreak, and staffing shortages, Wakulla Animal Services is seeing improvements in adoptions, staffing, and volunteer support.

With no space-related euthanasias since November, Director Walter Class credits growth in rescue partnerships and a stronger volunteer program for the shelter’s renewed success.

Watch the video to see how volunteers like Cindy Heath are giving neglected dogs much-needed attention, helping them prepare for life in new homes.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Things are finally looking up for the shelter. With more adoptions, additional staff, and a growing network of volunteers, Wakulla’s animal shelter is turning the page on a difficult chapter.

The shelter recently welcomed six new animals, and with ten adoptions now fully sponsored, ten lucky families can bring home a new pet completely free of charge.

Volunteers like Cindy Heath have been instrumental in this turnaround, dedicating time and affection to the dogs who need it most.

“They’re in their crates out a lot of the time, and they’re so appreciative. Every ounce or little bit of affection matters, they just wanna be loved,” Cindy says.

Without that extra support, many animals would spend most of their days confined.

“If volunteers weren’t here… the dogs would never get out because the staff is so understaffed. They would never be able to get out and play in the yard,” she adds.

Now, with additional staff and renewed community support, Wakulla Animal Services is finally catching a break.

Director Walter Class says the tide is turning.

“We feel like we’re moving in a very positive direction. We’ve seen really wonderful growth with our volunteer program… we stay full most of the time, but we’ve been working on new opportunities, networking, rescue, transfer, and adoption.”

Since Class took over in November, no animals have been euthanized due to lack of space. The shelter has handled five owner-requested euthanasia, but not a single one has been due to overcrowding alone.

Class credits the volunteers and dedicated staff for making that possible.

For Cindy Heath, it’s all about giving animals and the community a second chance.

“It means that I am giving back to the community, to the animals, and helping to sort of rehabilitate these animals too, so they’ll be better at their new home.”

With momentum on their side, Wakulla Animal Services is proving what’s possible when a community comes together to support its most vulnerable residents one paw at a time.

