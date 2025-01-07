Wakulla alumnus sells tags to help students with unpaid school lunch debt

One Wakulla High School Alumus is selling tags to pay for remaining student lunch balances at Wakulla High School

Proceeds from tag sales are helping pay off $6,000 in unpaid lunch debt at Wakulla High School.

Watch the video to see why he's doing it and how the community has responded

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After hearing that unpaid school lunch debt was preventing some Wakulla High School students from participating in extracurricular activities, local residents stepped in to help.

“I know if we were in a spot like some of these families are, we’d appreciate the community’s help also,” shared Danny Strickland, a Wakulla High School alumnus.

Strickland has taken a personal initiative to sell Wakulla-inspired tags and donate the profits to help pay off school lunch debts

These tags hold a special meaning for Strickland’s family.

“I had originally ordered these tags for family members last year for Christmas because the original tag was on my brother’s vehicle when he passed in 2020,” Strickland explained. “We put it in a memory box and thought that would be a great thing for all of his nieces and nephews to have as a gift from him.”

Strickland’s initiative grew after he noticed posts on Facebook about Wakulla High School students with unpaid lunch debt: “I worked in food service for the school system before, so I’m kind of knowledgeable on what goes on. I saw that post on The Wakulla Citizens page and said, ‘Let’s do something to help these families out.’”

At Wakulla High School, students are required to settle their lunch debts before participating in extracurricular activities.

Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools, Rick Myhre, confirmed that the school allows all students to receive a meal regardless of whether they have the money on hand.

“No students were denied participation in fall or winter sports as all students with outstanding debts settled them in order to participate,” Myhre stated.

However, the current lunch debt balance stands at approximately $6,000, which averages to about $4 per student who owes money.

While elementary and middle schools in Wakulla County provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, this funding model could not be extended to Wakulla High School for the current fiscal year.

Strickland’s efforts reflect the generosity and tight-knit community spirit of Wakulla County.

“Everybody knows how the economy has been the last several years,” Strickland said. “I think it’s a testament to the citizens of Wakulla County—when there’s a need, we reach out and we help each other. I hope the students and families will realize what we’ve done for them, and they’ll pay it forward.”

If you’d like to support this cause, tags are available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward paying off the lunch debt for Wakulla High School students.

For more details on how to order, reach out to Danny Strickland on Facebook in the Wakulla Citizen's group. He will be handing out the tags January 11 at the bus drop off area at Wakulla High School.

