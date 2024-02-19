VIDEO: Wakulla Animal Services gets $35k for improvements to their facility

Wakulla Animal Services is getting some updates.

The Board of Wakulla County Commissioners recently approved $35K for improvements to the Wakulla Animal Services facility from this fiscal year’s one cent sales tax capital spending plan.

Back in August, Wakulla Animal Services told me they were over capacity and still are dealing with this.

“We’re over capacity with our animals dogs cats of all ages and breeds.”

Bonnie Staubitz, the director at Wakulla Animal Services says this funding could help give them more space to move around.

“It could help increase the capacity here for outdoor kennels for exercise and more materials to sanitize better and just giving them extra room for exercising and stimulation.”

The county tells me they hope to have a larger facility with a dedicated quarantine area.

And in the long term?

"In the future we’re hoping to have a larger facility we’d love to have a nice quarantine area for the animals that come in off the streets that we don’t know their medical issues and that area would really help us.”

The date the project will be completed will be announced at a later date. Wakulla Animal services hopes you'll consider adopting or volunteering! For more information call 850-926-0902.


