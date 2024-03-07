VIDEO: Unemployment rate in Wakulla County is 2.8 percent; see who is still hiring

The current unemployment rate in Wakulla County is 2.8 percent.

Despite the low rate, employers are still working to fill open positions.

Watch the video above to see who is hiring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding a the right fit can take time for employers and candidates to can be a process. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville where local groups are working to help you find the job that works best for you.

Employers and job seekers were able to connect during the job fair hosted by Career Source Capital Region Thursday morning at Wakulla Environmental Institute.

Spencer Sharp, who. is trying to start his career, says he came to this event to help put himself out there to potential employers. “You can see what’s available easily and it gives you an easy way of starting to get into the job.”

Right now, employers are looking for candidates.

Trish Yahn with Career Source Capital Region helps people find jobs. She says right now employers in Wakulla County are looking for help. “It’s almost a job seekers market. If you’re looking for a job and you have the skills go out and apply, employers really want you to come out and apply.”

I spoke to Jonathan Llanes who says they’re trying bring more people on their team. “The more we fill those vacancies the more safer is efficient is and people we want to give them something to look forward to when they come to work. We want to have that family oriented mentality.”

Other employers like the Wakulla County School Board, Wakulla County Fire Rescue and several others are looking for candidates as well.

Although there are lots of job openings in the county currently, there’s also people who are job searching, just like Spencer. “It’s allow people to see what’s out there and maybe get the process started when applying for it.”

To find out more about opportunities for work, reach out to Career Source Capital Region for help with job searching.