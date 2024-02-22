VIDEO: Big Bend bear caught trying to steal trash can as Florida leaders work on bear self-defense bill

Florida leaders are working on a new law that could give residents the right to kill bears if they feel threatened on private property.

Some neighbors in Wakulla County say they're used to the bears.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bears in the Big Bend are causing controversy, including the one on your screen rummaging around one woman's garage just outside Wakulla County. I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville. I'm tracking a bill moving through Florida's capitol. It's a change in law that could have a bit impact on my neighborhood.

"I don't see a reason why everybody feels like they're under attack by the bears."

Desiree Gordon lives in Sopchoppy and says she sees bears in here yard every day.

"Bears are just doing what bears do."

Bears like this one recently caught on a security camera in the area. It's not an uncommon sight in Wakulla County.

"I never felt like I was in fear for my life and I needed to go get my shot gun and kill it."

While Gordon says she's okay with the furry visitors, leaders in Florida's capitol are working on a "stand-your-ground" bill that would empower people to kill bears if they feel threatened.

“We’re going to figure out a way to make sure that we protect people and their families first and foremost.” Senator Corey Simon is sponsoring the bill. He's a republican representing much of the Big Bend, including Wakulla County. “Conservation is not lost on me. We will also take at look at that. This isn’t a wipe out the bears conversation this is a protect families conversation.“

The change in law would let people kill a bear without a permit or authorization. This applies to people who feel threatened on private property.

Republican Senator, Ana Maria Rodriguez added, “I do think it is important for each and every Floridian in each and every district not just north Florida have the ability to protect their families and with that I will support this bill. ”

Wednesday, the bill was amended and sent back to the house for a vote. That followed debate from law makers. During that discussion, democrat, Senator Lori Berman, said, "If there’s a bear on your block and you’re shooting at it, I’m really worried about the other people on your block. I certainly don’t want one on my block, but if I saw a bear, I’d get everybody in and I would call law enforcement I will call FWC or whoever local law-enforcement and ask them to take care of it. We shouldn’t have open shooting on our streets.”

While the bill works its way through Tallahassee, neighbors in Wakulla County will be keeping a close eye on their back yards looking for bears who visit just like the one Gordon just saw herself.

"I saw her the other day trying to get into my trash can I just sat on my porch until I told her no then she left and then I went about my business."

Trust ABC 27 to let you know what ultimately happens with the Bear bill. If it passes, the new law would go into effect July 1, 2024.