Veterans from post 4538 in Crawfordville help hurricane survivors

Crawfordville veterans are helping hurricane survivors nearby

They're sending items to hurricane-impacted areas like Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Beach, and Perry.

Watch the video to see how it's making an impact and why they do it



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping hands packing up food, toiletries, and other items in a trailer and sending them off.

The items are going to hurricane-impacted areas like Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Beach, and Perry.

The first stop is the VFW in Perry, an area that’s struggling after the recent hurricanes.

Veterans from post 4538 in Crawfordville stepped up to support them, including Ryan Atkinson.

“The veteran community is a very tight group they might not say that they need help, but when they do need it they’re genuinely appreciative for it.”

They’ve loaded this trailer several times with essentials and brought it over to them.

Veteran Bill Lamb says he felt called to help because it hits close to home for him.

“We’ve been there, and we know how we felt so we can kind of relate to them better than somebody’s never experienced it."

So far they've raised $7,000 locally and from the help of other Veterans across the state.

As a veteran, Lamb says it’s one way they’re still serving their community.

“When we retire from the military we feel like that’s over but we are still serving as VFW members we’re still serving our community and it’s just a way to keep our service going.”

The trailer will be kept here locally and you can donate by contacting the VFW post 4538.