Two vehicle accident involving a school bus in Crawfordville leaves one with minor injuries

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck was traveling east on Bob Miller Road. A second vehicle, a school bus, was traveling west on Bob Miller Road. As both vehicles passed each other the side mirrors of both vehicles collided.

In a press release from FHP, some debris from the mirrors hit the driver of the truck in

the head causing a minor injury. No injuries were reported to any of the students on the bus. The Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Wakulla Sheriff's Office and EMS.

