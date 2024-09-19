Watch Now
Two vehicle accident involving a school bus in Crawfordville leaves one with minor injuries

No student was injured
Posted

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck was traveling east on Bob Miller Road. A second vehicle, a school bus, was traveling west on Bob Miller Road. As both vehicles passed each other the side mirrors of both vehicles collided.

In a press release from FHP, some debris from the mirrors hit the driver of the truck in

the head causing a minor injury. No injuries were reported to any of the students on the bus. The Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Wakulla Sheriff's Office and EMS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

