Traffic updates and lane closures to lookout for in Wakulla County

There are several road projects happening in Wakulla County this week.

The work includes some intermittent lane closures and road paving.

Watch the video to see how this could impact your commute.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Let's start on U.S. 98. From the Wakulla River to Bloxham Cutoff Road and from Woodville Highway to Lighthouse Road, be ready for lane closures.

Those closures could happen between 7 in the morning and 5 at night for paving.

Closures could also affect drivers on Bloxham Cutoff Road from the Leon County Line to Woodville Road. Again, this work is for paving between seven in the morning and five at night.

Pay close attention the speed limit in these areas and watch out for construction equipment entering and leaving the road.

The county says the work we're tracking could be delayed or rescheduled if there is bad weather.

