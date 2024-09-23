"Traffic is all day": Neighbors wait for Crawfordville Highway completion

The Crawfordville Highway Widening Project is still in the works.

It is now expected to be complete by early 2025, prior to this it was late 2024.

Watch the video to see what steps need to be done for the completion of the road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s gotten a lot worse as far is the traffic, and the length of time that it takes just to get down to even Walmart and especially if you’re driving to Tallahassee.”

Frank Smaldone moved here from New York a couple years ago and thought there would be less traffic here, but that hasn’t been the case.

“The crazy thing is at the traffic is all day now it’s not just during rush-hour. It’s pretty much all day long and even into the nighttime.”

The goal of the Crawfordville Road widening project is to improve safety and ease that congestion on the road.

I reached out to FDOT to find out the status of this project.

Last month, FDOT said the completion date is planned for early 2025. In the spring, they said it was expected to be finished late this year.

They also said “If the contractor does not complete the work within the scheduled contract time frame, the state has the right to collect liquidated damages for each calendar day until the work is complete.” This is collected after the project is finished.

The contractor was waiting for a cabinet to arrive. The plan was if the cabinet comes on September 1, the contractor has around the first week of November to complete the installation.

FDOT says the cabinet arrived September 16th and that the contractor now has until mid November to complete the installation.

Right the now, the traffic is shifted to the new western lanes from Woodrich Road to north of S.R. 267.

While neighbors wait for the road work to end, Smaldone hopes they’ll be a way to manage the congestion on the road.

Other construction left to be completed is friction course, milling and resurfacing, signalization, and signage.

