TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures, traffic changes planned for Crawfordville

Drivers can expect lane closures on Crawfordville Highway starting Thursday night.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday morning drivers will notice temporary stop traffic signals on their drive.

You can check out all the changes and work being done right now in the video above.

Broadcast Transcript:

There’s going to be lane closures at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway starting Thursday night.

And on Friday at 6 A.M. there will be temporary traffic signals placed ahead of stop bars northbound of Crawfordville Highway and Westbound so when you're driving expect to stop sooner.

They’re doing this to make improvements to the road

Many people who travel down Crawfordville Highway regularly know it’s a busy area,

I met Jeff Suber who passes through this intersection on his way to work every day for almost 20 years and says updates to the road are needed.

“This is long overdue for this area”

He thinks it will be safer for everyone once the work is finished

“It’d be nice to see them compete it because there are safety issues with the construction going on and mostly for the guys doing the the construction, so you want to see it end.”

Keep in mind all projects are dependent on the weather and could be delayed.

If you’re driving through this area, remember to be cautious especially at night and look out for construction workers on site.

