"The students are amazing" - Mentor program changing young lives in Wakulla County for the better

One Wakulla High school student and her mentor have created a strong, sister like bond here in Crawfordville.

Boys and Girls Club of The Big Bend offers a program called Take Stock in Children.

Watch the video to see what opportunities are available.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I really appreciate Ms. Judson." Heaven Taylor is a Sophomore at Wakulla High school.

She joined Take Stock in Children, a mentoring program with the Boys and Girls Club of The Big Bend.

Her mentor Helena Hudson meets with her regularly to help her reach her goals.

"I really appreciate her for giving me the opportunity for success to hear me out when I'm struggling and be there to celebrate my wins and help me through my losses."

The program offers mentor-ship to students 6th through 11th grade in Wakulla County and surrounding areas.

Students who participate receive a 2 year prepaid scholarship to any Florida college.

"The students are amazing."

Judson meets with Taylor and other students.

"You'd think that by looking on paper they don't need the help but just coming in and talking to them daily once they get comfortable and they start talking start spilling things, you get comfortable with them as well."

Having mentors come out to rural areas like Wakulla County helps give students resources valuable to their success.

"Coming in and meeting with the children is extra help that some parents don't have."

The goal is to be there for them as they navigate through life.

"It's just building that relationship that goes beyond school because I have past students come in and check in with us."

Taylor says this opportunity has helped her grow.

"I just feel so much smarter and so much more enlightened to have her with me."

The Boys and Girls Club is looking for mentors, if you're interested or a student who is interested in receiving in mentoring, reach out to this contact: 850-661-3577 or hjudson@bgcbb.org

