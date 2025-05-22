Stopping drilling near the Apalachicola River Basin, community members one step closer

House Bill 1143 would ban oil drilling within 10 miles of the Apalachicola Bay reserve.

Community members and advocates fought to protect clean water and local livelihoods.

The bill passed both chambers and now awaits the governor’s decision.

Watch the video to hear from those in support of the bill.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After months of outreach and grassroots efforts, residents near the Apalachicola River Basin are one step closer to preventing oil drilling in their backyard. A new bill aimed at protecting the region is now on its way to the governor's desk.

House Bill 1143 would ban oil and gas drilling within 10 miles of national estuarine research reserves, including the one in Apalachicola Bay. The bill also strengthens environmental oversight for future proposals in sensitive coastal areas.

“It’s essential to our oyster economy, our fishing traditions, and this bill helps make sure it’s protected,” said Gil Damon, Founder of the Downriver Project, who has been working with the community to halt the drilling efforts. Damon says the effort goes beyond environmental protection, it’s about preserving a way of life.

“We are going to fight for our way of life, and that’s what’s happening here,” he said.

Adrianne Johnson, with the Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Association, says the risk posed by drilling was simply too high for the region's small businesses and farms.

“When we found out about the drilling upriver, we knew it could hurt small businesses and our farms. We made sure lawmakers understood that,” she said. She and other advocates have been a consistent presence at committee hearings and public forums, sharing their stories and urging lawmakers to act.

“As farmers and fishermen, clean water is critical. We depend on what happens upriver, so we showed up and told our stories,” Johnson explained.

The bill passed both chambers of the Florida legislature and now awaits Governor Ron DeSantis’ review. For many, this milestone represents the power of community organizing.

“When you grow up hunting and fishing here, you’re bonded to this place,” Damon said. “We’re not going to let anyone threaten it.”

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, it would go into effect July 1st.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.