Service workers working hard serving Wakulla County this holiday

During the holidays, People in the service industry are often overlooked

Businesses open on Thanksgiving were packed, making it a busy day for service workers

Watch the video to hear about the hard work some neighbors here are doing to make Thanksgiving special for others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Businesses open on Thanksgiving in Wakulla County appear to be busy, making it an eventful day for those who are working.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - "There's a lot of people, trust me it's packed, especially this year it's gonna be really crowded."

It’s Chloe Kincaid-Reeve’s second Thanksgiving serving visitors at the Wakulla Springs Lodge

For her, the hustle and bustle is what makes the day fun.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - “When I go to a table and I see their faces light up it’s so nice to me.”

Across town, another business is working hard preparing turkeys for families to pick up.

Paul Gawde’s - “This is one of my favorite days of cooking, I love frying turkeys.”

This is Paul Gawde’s 13th year cooking turkeys on Thanksgiving at his business, Food N Fill.

Paul Gawde - “I love frying turkeys for the families so they can enjoy their time and not stress about it.

If you’re out and about on Thanksgiving, remember to thank a neighbor in the service industry.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - “We do try our hardest to make people happy and that’s what I love, making people happy.”

These are just a couple of neighbors who stepped away from their families to serve other families.

