Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCrawfordville

Actions

Service workers working hard serving Wakulla County this holiday

Local businesses stay busy as service workers like Chloe Kincaid-Reeves and Paul Gawde dedicate their holiday to serving others.
Posted
  • During the holidays, People in the service industry are often overlooked
  • Businesses open on Thanksgiving were packed, making it a busy day for service workers
  • Watch the video to hear about the hard work some neighbors here are doing to make Thanksgiving special for others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Businesses open on Thanksgiving in Wakulla County appear to be busy, making it an eventful day for those who are working.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - "There's a lot of people, trust me it's packed, especially this year it's gonna be really crowded."

It’s Chloe Kincaid-Reeve’s second Thanksgiving serving visitors at the Wakulla Springs Lodge

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - “There’s a lot of people, trust me it’s packed, especially this year it’s gonna be really crowded.”

For her, the hustle and bustle is what makes the day fun.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - “When I go to a table and I see their faces light up it’s so nice to me.”

Across town, another business is working hard preparing turkeys for families to pick up.

Paul Gawde’s - “This is one of my favorite days of cooking, I love frying turkeys.”

This is Paul Gawde’s 13th year cooking turkeys on Thanksgiving at his business, Food N Fill.

Paul Gawde - “I love frying turkeys for the families so they can enjoy their time and not stress about it.

If you’re out and about on Thanksgiving, remember to thank a neighbor in the service industry.

Chloe Kincaid-Reeves - “We do try our hardest to make people happy and that’s what I love, making people happy.”

These are just a couple of neighbors who stepped away from their families to serve other families.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood