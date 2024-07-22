SEE WHY: Spring Creek Highway is temporarily closed in Wakulla County

If you’re traveling down Spring Creek Highway this week you may encounter road closures.

The closure is part of the big septic to sewer project and is to install a gravity sewer line, expanding residential sewer services in the area

Watch the video to find out more about the project

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The county tells me the closure is part of the big septic to sewer project and is to install a gravity sewer line, expanding residential sewer services in the area. It's a project I've been following.

Carolyn Wood lives next to the highway and says the work has helped her neighborhood get less flooding.

“My house is higher most of them, but a lot of them when they first built them the water would come into their garage and stuff but since they’ve done the ditches and road pavement it hasn’t happened.”

The county says Road closures on Spring Creek Highway are expected to started Monday.

Woods says she hopes traffic won’t get more backed up while the road she takes to get to her home is closed.

“The traffic was already bad now it’s really horrid it’s like you’re living in the big city instead of Wakulla County if you live here you know don’t even go near the center of town between 4 and 6.”

Despite the traffic concerns Woods says the road work was needed here.

“The roads are better it’s a long time coming, a lot of people probably don’t want them done because they want to stay in a rural area but we already have the people here there’s no turning back now.”

The county says the anticipated timeline is 45 days.

