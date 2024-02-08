SEE WHY: People are walking 32 miles across Wakulla County

The 4th annual kickoff of Walk Across Wakulla just began.

Participants are asked to track their miles in a log from now until March 8th.

Watch the video to find out why people are doing it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Get ready with me for a 32 mile walk across Wakulla County. It’s an event that encourages people to get outside and be active.

February 8th is the first day people can participate in a 32 mile challenge to walk across Wakulla.

Why 32 miles?

That’s how long the county is from east to west.

Sam Kennedy is the Wakulla County Extension Director who tells me they started this event as a fun way to encourage people to get out and be active in the county.

“We encourage people to walk outside if they feel comfortable doing so and also just to promote your physical activity in better health, so we wanna make sure that you know what color is a healthy county and part of that is just becoming more physically active.”

Kennedy says it’s their 4th year doing the event. The miles can be completed anywhere and at anytime now until March 8th.

Rachel Pienta at the Extension Office says this event is for everyone.

“You can do just about anything to complete your 32 miles, except driving. If you need to roll because you want to be on your bicycle or on a skateboard or roller skates or even in a wheelchair, please feel free we want you to get out and do the movement that makes sense and fits you best.”

The extension Office and 4H invites anyone to join them on March 8th to walk the last mile with them. There will be food vendors and live music. Sign up is open on the County Extension Facebook. If you have questions you can contact them at this number 850-926-3931

