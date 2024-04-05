SEE WHY: Dozens of law enforcement officers ran through Crawfordville Friday

You may have seen these men and women running from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office all the way to the Wakulla County Courthouse Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Running through my neighborhood for a good cause! You may have seen these men and women running from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office all the way to the Wakulla County Courthouse Friday. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville. I'm finding out why they do it and who they’re helping

Each year law enforcement officers around the state participate in a torch run to support Special Olympics Florida Athletes. Sixty-seven counties and over 100,000 law enforcement members are involved.

The torch is the “Flame of Hope,” which stands for their goal to spread awareness and promote inclusion for all. “It means so much visibility is everything, inclusion is everything and including everyone no matter their ability or disability it’s vital to our community and our society.” Erin Dunn-Caquimbo is an ESE Teacher and team lead at Wakulla High School, she ran with her students.

“I every day love to support our students and we have the best team at Wakulla High School that all of our teachers are here today with our students showing them how much we love them and care about them.”

The support from law enforcement and neighbors in the county is something Sheriff Jared Miller says he’s proud of. “Wakulla County for being so small, We have the biggest amount of support from every part of our county in every part of the Sheriff’s Office. It makes my heart feel good to know that we have the support that we have.”

Saturday, the team will be competing in regionals at the DeFuniak Springs, and if they advance they’ll go to Special Olympics Florida’s State Summer Games in May. Erin says the county cheering them on makes them feel unstoppable. “I think it shows them that they can do anything and that is the most important thing.”

Other counties across the state will be having their own runs now through May 19th. Leon County is having their run next Wednesday.