CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The group known as Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is working to keep harmful waste out of the environment. They're planning a household hazardous waste day for Saturday, April 27th.

A list of items that will be accepted can be found embedded below.

The collection is planned for the Wakulla Community Center. Organizers remind neighbors that no oil, no latex paint, no household trash, no sharps, and no tires will be accepted.