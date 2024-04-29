SEE WHERE: Intersection closures and detours will impact traffic in Wakulla County this week

Starting Monday there will be detours and closures on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road.

Wakulla County says this is tied to Wakulla Gardens Phase 4 Septic-to-Sewer project and will last about 3 to 4 weeks.

Watch the video to find out why the construction is happening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County says starting Monday, there will be "intermittent intersection closures" and detours on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road.

Intersections affected are between Graham Trail and Paulette Drive. They're doing this to finish part of Wakulla Gardens Septic-to-Sewer project.

The county says this project is part of a program to remove all wastewater discharges within the Wakulla Springs Basin. As the road work happens, traffic changes will last about 3 to 4 weeks.

Drivers will pass through the subdivision side streets until the work is finished.

The county tells me the timeline for this work is an estimate. It depends on weather and availability of supplies. I'll let you know if there are any changes to the schedule.

