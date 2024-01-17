SEE HOW: You can get free trees for Florida Arbor Day in Wakulla County

Florida Arbor Day is a holiday where people are encouraged to plant trees. It happens on the third Friday of January.

For past 20 years Wakulla County Garden Club has taken part of this celebration.

Watch the video to find out how you can get free trees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lynn Artz tells me it helps restore trees in the county.

“We’ve lost so many trees in this county due to storms and development, so where we’re replacing a lot of our losses “

They’re giving away about 1,500 trees and 15 different types of native trees that are good for wildlife here.

To celebrate their 100th anniversary, The Florida Federation of Garden Club is planting a Southern Live Oak tree Friday morning at 11 at Medart Recreation Park. While many other clubs in the state will be planting trees at the same time as well!

“It makes me feel like Santa Claus were giving away free trees.”

You can pick up a free tree Saturday at the 4H Extension office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s limited to two per vehicle.

