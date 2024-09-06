SEE HOW: Wakulla High School prepares students for workforce

Wakulla High School's Career and Technical Education program is where students are learning advanced skills

It offers several courses to help prepare them for the workforce

Watch the video to see how it's giving them hands on experience so they're ready for the real world.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm a car guy and truck guy at heart so I just I've airways loved vehicles I'll always love working on them."

Austin Riles is learning automotive skills at the program.

"It's just something I fell in love with and I decided I want to base my life on it."

This opportunity gives students the tools to earn certification in different industries and prepares them for the workforce.

The program offers education on various fields like aerospace technology, automotive maintenance, cosmetology, digital design and nursing, to name a few.

Kristi Lawhon: "It's really inspiring to see kids find that niche."

Kristi Lawhon teaches for the Health Academy. She's a registered nurse and her experience in hospital settings help teach students about the medical field.

"I just fell in love with it, I fell in love with the kids, students and being able to teach them my field and show them the possibilities of what could be."

To make this happen, Wakulla County Schools received an $18,605,223 award from Triumph Gulf Coast that goes towards this program. The grant helped them add new programs like Diesel Mechanics and Agriculture Forestry.

These hands on experiences are helping students in the programs learn skills they need for their futures.

Blaine Humphries is one of those students, he's in the welding program and says it's helped him feel prepared.

"It gives me a sense of security, and knowing that I can come here and learn everything, I'm pleased to know."

Students have the option to try out different classes to find what they're passionate about. Something that Riles says has helped him.

"I basically have one foot out the door knowing what I'm gonna do I feel like it's a step ahead."

The school also utilizes Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant

(CAP funds) to help provide equipment that helps offer hands on experiences for students in programs like medical and engineering.

