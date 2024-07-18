SEE HOW: Wakulla County neighbors making plans to add more affordable housing

The Affordable Housing Committee is finalizing plans for affordable living options in the county.

At Thursday's meeting they discussed plans like flexible lot configurations and street sizes as a way to maximize land use and promote affordable housing.

Watch the video to hear about their progress and next steps.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville.

I'm breaking down the plans one committee is proposing to help families that are still struggling to find an affordable place to live.

"There's got to be a way where we can have people afford to own a home and with certain jobs it's difficult especially the backbone of the community."

Andy Riddle is a part of the Affordable Housing Committee in Wakulla County.

I've been following their progress since April and he says they've got some plans.

"We're to the point where I really feel like we're starting to make a difference and come up with some good ideas."

Last year the median home price was $305,000 for a single-family home in Wakulla County. That's below the median average of $420,000, according to Redfin.

I spoke with Heather Rybak, owner of Rybak Realty in Wakulla County who says costs have increased because of higher insurance rates.

"Renters are seeing it because the owner of the home is having to pay it and they are going to get that from the tenants pay and homeowners are the same so I have been seeing some things increase."

Finding a place to buy or rent is a process.

Rybak says they're here to help neighbors find options that work for them.

"If renting is in your future we're going to guide you and get you into a rental property that fits your needs and same with buying we're going to work alongside you to get you to where you want to be."

For some these things are hard to access which is why groups like the Affordable Housing Committee are coming up with solutions.

"We've got firefighters, Sheriffs Deputies l, teachers that can't really afford to live in a house they own in this county and that needs to change."

After they've finalized these plans they will be brought to the Wakulla County Board of Commissioners for approval.

