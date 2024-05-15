SEE HOW: Wakulla County neighbors can get rid of storm debris for free

Wakulla County neighbors have an opportunity to get rid of storm debris for free on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

County residents can take their storm debris to the Wakulla County Landfill, located at 146 County Landfill Road, Crawfordville, FL 32327.

Watch the video above to see where debris remains, and read the county's Facebook post below to see how the program works.

WAKULLA COUNTY POST:

Dispose of storm debris responsibly! Join us this Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wakulla County Landfill, located at 146 County Landfill Road, Crawfordville, FL 32327.

Take advantage of this opportunity to drop off storm debris free of charge. To access this service, kindly present a valid government-issued ID to verify your residence in Wakulla County.

Please note that we are unable to accept any commercial or construction debris during this time.

ABSOLUTELY NO COMMERCIAL OR CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

In the meantime, debris can still be dropped off at the landfill any other day of the week, but it will not be free of charge. To see the landfill fees, follow the link.

For inquiries or further information, please contact Wakulla County Public Works at (850) 926-7616.

Let’s work together for a cleaner, safer Wakulla County!