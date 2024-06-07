SEE HOW: Wakulla County neighbors are working to prevent overdoses

Overdose deaths in the U.S. dropped within the last year some believe Narcan could be one of the reasons

Now groups in Wakulla County are encouraging everyone to have it within reach.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I have a nephew who died from an overdose and I have been in other places where people have overdosed and all I could do was pick up my phone.”

After experiencing a heartbreaking event, Jeannie Cooper wishes she had Narcan on hand at the time.

“If more of us were prepared, fewer grandsons would die.”

She came to get supplies that could prevent the next tragedy.

Wakulla County hosted their first Revive Awareness Day, where they handed out Narcan and education about overdose prevention.

Stacey Bian with DISC Village says they’re trying to spread opioid awarenessand teaching the county about Narcan and when to use it.

“We’re trying to stop the stigma around Narcan it’s really stereotyped and Narcan is a life saving thing so if we can get more people educated, our community will hopefully thrive.”

And recent data has shown there’s a need for this.

In February, I told you there was an 800 percent increase in suspected overdoses in Wakulla County.

Wakulla County Health Department reported 28 cases on 2022.

In 2023, that number jumped to 253.

That is why the health department, DISC Village and other groups are give neighbors resources to prevent this.

Cooper hopes that her neighbors will take the steps to educate themselves on this too.

“I would like everyone to be aware of this, it’s not gonna hurt you to be prepared, but it could hurt you or someone you care about if you’re not.”

DISC has an open door policy meaning anyone in need of help will be welcomed.

They've also been placing Narcan stations around the county and surrounding areas.

