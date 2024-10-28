SEE How: Wakulla County is investing in youth golf

The Wakulla High School golf teams are now using Wakulla Sands Golf Club as a practice course

The team also received money from the county to cover practice and course fees

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're very fortunate to now have this property back and play out here and practice."

Connor Smith has coached boys' high school golf for 9 years. During most of those years, the team has had to travel an hour to practice each day.

Now they're able to call the Wakulla Sands Golf Course their home base.

"The level of consistency for the guys this year has just taken a huge stride and they have more time to practice, they have a great practice facility so I think the boys are really enjoying having a home."

Wakulla County gave the boys and girls High School gold team $3,750 for player development cards which provide access to the course and training.

Wakulla Sands Golf Club will serve as the home course for both High school teams.

"Supporting youth development in our community is at the heart of what we do, and we are honored to have contributed funding to further our local golf programs.

For seniors like Matthew Rau being able to have a course in the county is a great resource.

"It's something that we get to be proud of in Wakulla 'cause we don't have much of that, it's such a small town and it's just gonna build the community here."

On Tuesday the boy's golf team played in their district tournament, if they advance the regional tournament will be in Lake City.

