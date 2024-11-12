SEE HOW: Wakulla County Garden Club plants more native trees in the county

Native plants help wildlife and the ecosystem

The Wakulla County Garden Club is planting more plants native to North Florida in the county

Watch the video to see where they're adding these plants and how it benefits this area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I love planting, gardening, and beautifying the community.”

Lynn Artz had been a garden club member for over 20 years.

The group helps beautify the community by planting native plants, cleaning up parks, and other projects.

Now they’ve started putting native plants in Medart Park.

"We got a $500 grant from the Florida Federation of garden clubs to rejuvenate the gardens near the playground."

Artz says they want to keep native plants in Wakulla County to help wildlife and habitats.

“We’re losing a lot of natives to development, and a lot of times people who are new to the area but what they can find in nurseries and those are often exotic. It’s really important to plant natives because that’s what our native wildlife need.”

Native plants benefit wildlife prevent water runoff and improve the quality, reduce pollution, protect soil, and are resistant to pests, limiting the need for chemicals.

Diane Amburn is the president of the Garden Club and says this project is an example of how they want to enhance the community.

“We want to educate the public on all things gardening and civic pride and beautification of the county.”

Neighbors in the community have helped them plant the native trees. Here’s what it looks like before and now.

Artz hopes their efforts will inspire neighbors to plant native trees and avoid cutting them down.

“Rather than coming back and planting some non-native trees and shrubs that’s one of my hopes.”

The club planted over 60 trees, shrubs, and grasses all native to North Florida.

