SEE HOW: Wakulla County Fire Rescue gets annual funding

Wakulla County held a special meeting discussing funding for fire protection in the county.

They discussed annual fire protection special assessments for the fiscal year starting October 1st.

Watch the video to see how these funds will go towards public safety here

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fire protection will receives funds for Municipal Services Benefit Unit or MSBU.

An MSBU is funding that allows local governments to assess property owners for specific services that directly benefit their properties.

It helps fund fire operations within Wakulla County Fire Rescue, including personnel, equipment, and expenses.

These are all expenses that Wakulla Fire Rescue Chief, Louis Lamarche believes are essential for public safety in the county.

“We buy firetrucks, build buildings with it. We also pay for a large portion of the fire fighter’s salaries with it and buy all of our rescue equipment and basically everything fire with the MSBU funds.

Wakulla County’s Fire Protection MSBU assessment is not increasing in amount this year.

“Yeah, so we had an increase last year on it and the funding seems to be doing pretty good so we wanted to let that settle in.”

At the meeting they talked about future plans to fund fire protection services within the boundaries of the Wakulla County.

Chief Lamarche says funding helps them make sure they have the resources they need to keep neighbors here safe.

"Without it there's no way we could operate and do all the things we've done for the county."

This funding benefits all parts of the county.