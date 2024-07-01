SEE HOW: Troop 5 Boy Scouts are honoring Wakulla County veterans

Troop 5 Boy Scouts are working hard on a project to honor veterans in Wakulla County.

It's one of the many projects they do each year for the community.

Watch the video to see what they're building.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Scouting sticks with you throughout life.”

Marc Cabamsam is a Troop 5 Boy Scout working with his team to grow leadership skills and help the community.

They’re installing flag poles at the Gardens of Saralan neighborhood.

Marc says is a way to honor veterans in Wakulla County.

“These projects help bring a sense of community.”

And he’s right, I watched the troop working hard to do something for neighbors in the county.

“It just helps create a sense of community for us.”

Marc’s Scout Master, Chris Shook says that’s a big part of what they stand for and he’s proud to see them become future leaders in this neighborhood.

“I love seeing the growth and I was this young scout’s cub master when he was in second grade so I’ve been with him as a leader this entire time up until 16 and the growth he’s made has been amazing.”

They’re placing custom engraved bricks around the area with veterans names as another way to honor them.

They’re also adding benches and trees to the area.

Marc says role models like Shook tell him they still use skills they learned in during Scouts today and he hopes we will too.

“How they talk, how they do things, if they’re doing a DIY project, they use their scout skills so hopefully I can do the same.”

They plan to have it completed before July 4th for people to enjoy.

If you want to purchase a brick they’re still adding some to the area and if you know someone who may want to join the troop here is the Scout Master's contact: Mrshook81@yahoo.com

