SEE HOW: Newly installed exercise equipment in Crawfordville helps neighbors reach health goals

In 2022, the Wakulla County Health Department last reported the county had a 74 percent obesity rate.

Newly installed exercise equipment is helping neighbors in the county get a free start on their journey to better health.

Watch the video to see where you can check it out yourself and how it's helping neighbors set new health goals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here’s a free and fun way to be active!

I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville where I’m trying out the workout equipment at Azalea Park and you should too!

“We’ve been coming since it was installed and it’s nice to see people have a place to workout and relax.”

Vicki Eichmiller and her family have been enjoying the equipment. She says it’s a fun activity.

“I think it brings more people to the park so you get to interact more as a community and get to know your neighbors a little bit and then for those people who just can’t afford or maybe just don’t have the time to go to a regular gym this is a great starter work out where you can keep your body moving and it’s safe.”

The Wakulla County Department of Health created this project.

They held a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning.

It is part of their minority health plan to support minority populations in the county.

They’re trying to help people reduce high blood pressure.

This equipment at the park is a way to help neighbors get started.

"Most of this equipment is easy to use doesn't require any impact."

Neighbors like Andy Riddle say the equipment is a simple way to get a workout in.

"If somebody like me with bad knees, I can use all of those equipment anything I can use that can help me get in better shape is a good thing.”

In 2022 The Wakulla County Health Department last reported the County had a 74 percent obesity rate.

That can be a gateway to high blood pressure and type two diabetes.

Andy says anything to promote physical activity helps

“Obesity, is a major issue not only nationwide, but here in Wakulla specifically and anything can be used to help.”

Not only can the equipment be used to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but Vicky says

“It’s for everyone.”

If you’d like to get involved with helping the county stay healthy you can join the Wakulla Wellness Task Force. They meet every 4th Tuesday of the month.

