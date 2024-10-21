SEE HOW: Neighbors can determine future infrastructure plans in Wakulla County

Every four years the county updates its adopted infrastructure plan--those updates based on your input.

Wakulla County has several parks, boat ramps campgrounds, and other spots and they want feedback on future plans for them

Watch the video to see why input matters and how it shapes the future of Wakulla County's infrastructure

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Andy Riddle lives in Crawfordville and filled out the survey he says it’s an opportunity for neighbors to share their thoughts.

“There could be all kinds of things that could be added based off of the survey like, a splash pad in the park back behind me in the open space, new swing sets and playground equipment, more walking trails like here at Azalea Park things of that nature that the community wants.”

The survey lists several parks and other outdoor spaces. Neighbors can vote on ideas for each of them.

The county wants to hear from businesses and citizens. They say “This valuable feedback is carefully incorporated into the updated plan, which is then presented to the Board of County Commissioners for review and approval.”

Additions at Hudson Park are one example that came to mind for Riddle.

“We’ve got a nice walking trail in there now it’s lit at night, so it’s quite beautiful at night to drive by and walk around and it’s a safe environment that’s an example of where the parks can get to. We need public opinion.”

The county is encouraging everyone to fill out the survey as it helps shape the future of Wakulla County.

Riddle says the county is growing and it’s important for people to share their thoughts.

“There’s no way you’re gonna stop it growth is gonna happen, but if we have people putting their opinions out and stating what they want then hopefully the growth will be managed to where the community wants it to go.”

The survey is online and you may pass signs in the county. Scan the code with your phone and the survey shows up.