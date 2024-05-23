SEE HOW: Kids can get free meals this summer in Wakulla County

Summer is the hungriest time of the year for many kids and with school out for the summer, many wonder how they will they get their next meal.

The local nonprofit, Wakulla Giving Hands is distributing food to families in need this summer.

Watch the video to learn how you can get support or volunteer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville where Wakulla Giving Hands is feeding children everyday this summer.

“They’re gonna have to know about this, they have to.”

Nicole Barodte has been helping the group and says she does it because she once was helped by the Casey Krimbell, the founder of Wakulla Giving Hands.

“She met me here, and she goes here what can I do to help you, and I said I have to feed my older boys.”

Helping neighbors in need is why Casey says they do it and she says feeding children here is a priority.

“I will do anything that I have to do to always take care of people and make sure they have food, but our children are extremely important they cannot fend for themselves.”

To make sure that happens the group has teamed up with Second Harvest to distribute food twice a week in the county. Children will get a weeks worth of food.

“I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of the shoulder and make sure they at least get one meal a day.”

The goal is to give them enough food for the summer.

This type of support from the community has motivated Barodte and her family to give back.

“I asked her I said how can I repay you, when we get enough money I’ll pay you back and she says actually would you mind volunteering and I said we love volunteering.”

And that’s exactly what they did. Barodte’s son has been apart of the help and hopes that other youth will too.

“It’s just a good feeling to have knowing that you’re helping people even if you might not know it you’re helping your friends.”

Many volunteers from the county have come together and Barodte says it’s all about helping their neighbors.

“And that’s why I pride myself in it to give more than you take.”

The food distribution will be happening twice a week every Monday June 3rd through August 5th 11 A.M until 2 P.M. at 945 Woodville Highway 32327.

Every Thursday May 30th until August 8th 3:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at 2569 Coastal Highway 32327.

To volunteer or learn more check out their Facebook.