SEE HOW: Crawfordville neighbors are working to get more affordable housing

Broadcast Transcript:

The cost of living is still on the rise. Did you know that the average home value in Crawfordville is just under $300,000? That's what I found on Zillow.com.

That's making it harder for people to buy homes

“It’s tough to find a place where you can afford to find a house”

I’m Kenzie Krueger, your neighborhood reporter in Crawfordville. I looked at how prices are rising and what's being done to help.

“We’re trying to make it so that it’s easier.” A group of neighbors in Wakulla County has been working towards a goal. “And we try every year to make it a little bit better”

That goal? More affordable housing for neighbors here in the county.

Andy Riddle who is part of the group tells me it’s an ongoing issue. “Affordable housing is an issue not only in the entire country but also in Wakulla County especially when you look at the way the housing prices have gone up over the last several years.”

He’s not wrong. I checked the real estate site, Zillow. The average home value in Crawfordville has gone up by almost 5 percent in the past year.

I also looked at the rental market.

Zumper.com shows rent for all property types in Crawfordville has actually decreased by 7 percent since last month. However, rent prices have gone up by 13 percent in the last year.

Now, neighbors who are on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee are stepping up to find ways to help. They meet to talk about challenges and possible solutions.

Once they get those recommendations finalized, they will be given to the county commission to be voted on.

One of those ideas is adjusting the rules when residents put an accessory unit on their property.

Andy says this could be one way to, "provide affordable housing to somebody who needs it.”

Corrine Marow is also on the the committee. She encourages other neighbors to get involved with their group to, “create ideas and putting minds together to create ideas for affordable housing.”

It's a mission Andy says he'll continue leading as prices continue rising.

“If we can make it easier then we’ve done our job.”

The Affordable Housing Committee meets each month. To help them find ways to make housing more affordable you can attend the meetings and provide your input.

