SAVING YOU MONEY: Wakulla County families take advantage of Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

In Florida, a Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs July 29 through August 11.

In Wakulla County, one group is working to help families save even more money.

Watch the video to see what they're doing and how you can save.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I too was in a situation where I needed help.”

Kenny Manning helps give families school supplies with "fully refreshing, empowering students holistically, " FRESH for short.

“To have that many kids and provide for them is hard.”

Receiving help while taking care of her nieces, nephews and her own children motivated her to give back.

“When I had them people had backpack drives and they gave things away so it moved over to now I am the giver.”

The group hands out school supplies and other essentials to local families.

In addition to free supplies, a two week tax holidayfor back to school items started Monday.

Florida Department of Revenue

Both options give families the opportunity to save some money.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family will spend over $800 on items like clothes, shoes and school supplies. With prices rising, Manning says everything helps.

“You want to make sure everybody has everything, but it’s just too expensive.”

Cheryl Randolph also helps and says it’s all about making sure no child goes without.

“Mission is to make sure that every child in Wakulla County has what they need the basics.” She says they wouldn’t be here without all the help from the community.

“We have volunteers that come, some we have to turn away it’s just awesome every year it gets bigger and bigger.”

FRESH will be offering haircuts, physicals and handing out school supplies. It's all free. that's happening On August 3rd at the Wakulla Community Center

