SAVE MONEY: Program could help homeowners in Wakulla County; see how it works

Financial help is available for qualifying homeowners in Wakulla County.

It's through the Hardship Assistance Program.

Solid waste and fire protection are two important areas that can cost Wakulla County neighbors a lot. The good news is help is available.

It's called the Hardship Assistance Program. It's meant for residential property owners in Wakulla County.

Ivanhoe Carroll is a Special Assessment & Property Acquisition Specialist with Wakulla County Public Works.

“These are real costs that are factored into each and every ones tax bill that has a dwelling in Wakulla. I just want to make sure that everybody is aware that there is help for those who need it.”

But how can someone determine if they’re eligible? The county has a chart that breaks this down by the amount of people and income per household.

Keep in mind:



This is an annual application.

Applicants must own a residential property and be homestead exempt to be eligible.

The program closes May 31st.

Ginger Cooksey, who holds regular food drives with Crawfordville United Methodist Church says the need is there.

“Our food pantry has grown so much you know years ago we were just getting 30 to 40 people come out now we have close to 200 between 175 and 200 every time we open up so the need is there.”

Options like the hardship assistance program work to help people in need here in the county, but Carroll says they’ve struggled to reach people who could benefit from this opportunity.

“This is an awesome opportunity for those that really deserve it and we encourage anyone who’s hearing this to reach out to someone who may not know about this program. Some of these people are elderly and I don’t see it on Facebook. They’re not online so we’re hoping that people can reach out to their communities and churches or organizations they may belong to in Wakulla to let them know there’s help.”

Help is available, spread the word. If you have any questions please reach out to Wakulla County Public Works.

