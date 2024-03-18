Road projects along Wakulla Arran Road and Songbird Avenue in Crawfordville: Here's what you should know

Construction of the Wakulla Arran Road Bypass will commence on Monday, March 18.

Starting Sunday, April 7, the Wakulla Arran Road and Songbird Avenue intersection will undergo closures

Watch the video to how neighbors are reacting to the updates

Broadcast Transcript:

A couple weeks ago I told you about the upcoming road projects to Wakulla Arran Road and Songbird Avenue,

I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville where I’m following up on those road updates and spoke to people in the area about it.

James Cox is one of those people who can see the construction from his driveway

“I think they’ll be a lot of progress yes.”

He moved here twelve years ago to be closer to his grand kids and lives across the street from the road work.

He says it gets busy, but thinks it’ll help with all of the people moving to the area.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of traffic and they’re building a lot of houses out here.”

The construction of Wakulla Arran Bypass started Monday

And the intersection at Wakulla Arran Road and Songbird Avenue will have a closure. There will be a temporary bypass lane for traffic to move through starting April 7th.

When I spoke to the contractor, Rusty Pigott two weeks ago about the project he said the roundabout will help with the traffic.

"When it's done, it should help improve the traffic flow in the area."

Some neighbors like James think it’ll help too

“I think it’s good.”

