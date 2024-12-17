Return of a proposed bear hunting season prompts mixed reviews from Wakulla County residents

A proposed plan would bring back bear hunting.

Some believe this could help manage bear populations

Now, the The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to bring it back.

Watch the video to see why this proposal was made and how neighbors in Wakulla County are responding to it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an idea that was once in place in 20-15 but was closed after more bears were killed than expected.

Now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to bring it back.

This came after a 5-year study FWC’s Bear Management Program conducted.

CLICK HERE FOR FWCs Florida Black Bear Management Plan

FWC says they’re managing for sustainable coexistence between humans and bears.

Wakulla County conservationist, Pete Scalco says there’s been more bear-human interactions.

“As we take their habitat of course you’re gonna hook up with them.”

He believes a controlled bear hunt could help manage this.

“A scientific population control probably is gonna be necessary because our population is growing their population growing so there’s gonna be more interactions.”

I spoke with Bear Mccombs an outdoorsman who says he’s in support of a controlled bear hunt, but not an open season.

“The problem is if you open a true season, you’re talking about elimination, we are overcrowded right now, but if you bring in a controlled hunt and with the lottery draw, you will fill the slots with no problem because every sportsman will absolutely get into that lottery want to be picked to hunt bears.”

There are currently around 4,000 bears in Florida. The proposals are planned to be finished in May.

