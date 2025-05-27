Record-long red snapper season reels in big wins for Panacea

Florida's 2025 red snapper season is the longest ever.

The extended season is boosting local economies in Panacea, benefiting businesses nearby

FWC credits the State Reef Fish Survey for helping extend the season responsibly while monitoring harvest numbers to ensure sustainability.

This year’s red snapper season is the longest Florida’s ever had, and folks here in Panacea say it’s a big win, not just for fishing, but for the whole community.

Here's how the extra time on the water is bringing in more than just fish.

The 2025 Gulf red snapper private recreational season kicked off Memorial Day weekend and closed on the 27th. It will open back up on June 1st through July 3, with additional fall weekends and holidays. It's the longest season Florida has ever had under state management.

That means more time on the water for anglers and a boost to local businesses.

Capt. Liam Callaghan shared:

“It’s great, I mean, every single business benefits from Snapper Days. Anything from a gas station to local sandwich shops to Crum’s Bait and Tackle here in Panacea. Everyone benefits; this place is booming.”According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the extended season was made possible due to harvest data from the State Reef Fish Survey, which helps estimate how quickly Florida’s red snapper quota could be reached.

In a statement, FWC says:

"The red snapper population in the Gulf is improving, and the State Reef Fish Survey helps us make more accurate decisions to give anglers more days without going over the quota.”Capt. Liam Callaghan added:

“It’s a huge resource, and there’s still plenty of fish out there. I like the catch limits, and I personally prefer a longer season like we have, but with a clear cutoff date.”FWC will continue monitoring red snapper harvest numbers throughout the season. If Florida gets close to hitting its quota, officials say they’re ready to make adjustments to keep red snapper fishing sustainable.

