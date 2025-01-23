Power outages persist in Wakulla County after winter storm

Duke Energy reports 800+ customers in Wakulla County are still without power after icy weather.

Neighbors, including families with elderly members, struggle to stay warm as they wait for updates

Neighbors express concerns about communication and support.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are holding up

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After two days of ice and freezing temperatures, many Wakulla County residents are still without power.

I’m Kenzie Krueger reporting from Crawfordville, where I spoke to a local couple who have been without electricity for 48 hours.

“We’d like to see the power back on because we’ve been without power for two days,” said Paul Andrews, a Crawfordville resident.

Andrews explained that his family, including an 88-year-old relative, has had to rely on their vehicles to stay warm.

“The ice is bad, and you know we have people that are 88 years old living with us, and it makes it hard on them,” he said, noting that their home temperature dipped into the 30s this morning. Several of his neighbors are also still without power.

The Andrews family is serviced by Duke Energy. According to the company’s website, over 800 customers in Wakulla County remain without power.

I reached out to Duke Energy for an update, leaving a message, but have not yet received a response about when power might be restored. Andrews’ wife, Margaret, expressed frustration with the lack of clear communication.

“I feel bad for all the linemen because it’s not their fault, and I don’t want anybody being mad at them, but the communication from Duke Energy is not the greatest,” she shared.

As they wait, the Andrews family is bundling up to stay warm.

“We’ve just bundled up with coats, blankets, hats, and scarves in the house, but today we’ve been just sitting in the car,” Margaret said.

Meanwhile, Talquin Electric’s website indicates a smaller number of outages, reporting one meter out in the county.

I also took to Facebook, where nearly 100 neighbors commented to say, they too are without power. Many are looking for support and answers during this challenging time.

“We’re just looking for a little support to get the electricity on,” said one resident.

We will continue to monitor the power outages and provide updates as they become available. The Andrews say as of 5 p.m. their power has been restored.

