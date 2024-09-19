PLAN AHEAD: Traffic shift planned for Crawfordville Highway Sunday

A traffic pattern on Crawfordville Highway will shift on Sunday.

Northbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed eastern travel lanes.

Read the FDOT news release below to see where the change will happen.

FDOT NEWS RELEASE:

Motorists traveling northbound along U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from just south of East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road will encounter a new traffic configuration beginning Sunday, Sept. 22, as northbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed eastern travel lanes.

Southbound traffic will remain in the current alignment. To prepare for the traffic shift, lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.