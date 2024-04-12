PLAN AHEAD: New traffic pattern at Crawfordville Highway and Bloxham Cutoff Road intersection

Traffic patterns are set to change at Crawfordville Highway and Bloxham Cutoff Road Intersection.

The speed limit on Bloxham Cutoff Road will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph.

Read the news release from FDOT below so you can plan ahead.

FDOT NEWS RELEASE:

Beginning 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, motorists will encounter overnight lane closures at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway (U.S. 319) and State Road (S.R.) 267 in Wakulla County to prepare for the new traffic pattern.

Traffic traveling through the intersection on Crawfordville Highway will be shifted to the east beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 16. Traffic traveling through the intersection on S.R. 267 will be shifted south beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. The speed limit on S.R. 267 will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.