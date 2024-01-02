People in Wakulla County help seniors stay warm during colder months

People in Wakulla County help buy heaters for seniors

It helps them stay warm and cut costs of heat bills

Watch the video to find out how they're doing it

Broadcast Transcript:

With the low temperatures we’ve been seeing here in the Big Bend, some may need a warm place, people in Wakulla County stepped up to help

They're helping seniors by donating heaters to the Wakulla Senior Center

I spoke to Amy Drexler who says many rely on this during cold nights here.

"They need the new heaters because if they if have older heaters that are currently being used, it might create a fire hazard."

Wakulla County residents have an average residential monthly electricity expense of $176.17, which is 5.16% higher than the Florida average bill of $167.52 That's according to FindEnergy.

SOT: "They might be something that is going to cost them more money and electrical bills so having something brand new and we know is actually up to code and it's functional and it can be transported room to room. They might be able to save a little bit on their electric bills"

Drexler says providing seniors with heaters helps cut some of the costs for them.and she's glad to help seniors in her community.

“People who have taken care of us all these years they’ve been able to you know retire in the community and sometimes they might not have a spouse to look after them.

You can still purchase heaters to be given to seniors at the Wakulla Senior Center

