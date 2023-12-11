Panacea man dies following Wakulla County crash

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 63-year-old man from Panacea is dead following a crash in Wakulla County Sunday evening. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of US 319 and Woodland Drive.

FHP said the man who was killed was driving a sedan southbound on US 319. Meanwhile, a 52-year-old woman from Elk River, Minnesota was driving a van northbound on US 319.

FHP said at 6:35 p.m., after negotiating a left curve, the sedan crossed the center line sharply, in front of the van. The van "t-boned" the sedan. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane of US 319.

The driver from Panacea was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where he was pronounced deceased. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla Fire Rescue.

No other information was released.

