Operation Santa Wakulla needs a new home

After 15 years of serving Wakulla County, Operation Santa needs our help.

They need a new space to store donations.

Watch the video to see how they help the community and how neighbors can give back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Operation Santa Wakulla focuses on gathering gifts and other supplies to families in need during the holidays and whenever someone needs help.

Last year I talked about Operation Santa Wakulla getting ready for the holidays. After a successful season of providing over 400 children with gifts despite our current economy, they are facing a new challenge.

"We are looking for a new home."

They need a new space to store their supplies that they collect year round.

The owners have other plans for the space that Operation Santa was using, now they are packing up.

Not only does the organization help families in Wakulla County have a good Christmas, they also provide clothing and other supplies to the county all year.

“Families may contact us because they know we get donations, we get help we do Wakulla Feeding Wakulla there’s 12 food boxes throughout the community and we take in donations for the food and store it also we help wherever we can.”

Crissy Cornelius helps with Operation Santa Wakulla, because she once received help and tells me she does this to give back. Since they get so much inventory all year, they need a place to store it.

“So we don’t have to pack up every year, it’s hard.”

Did you know that Florida nonprofits generate more than $86 billion in annual revenues that’s what I found from Florida Association of Nonprofits.

Operation Santa is one of those non profits that focuses on helping people in Wakulla County.

Judy Kalas helps her community with her church, Authentic Life where they hold food drives and other events to help her neighbors.

“There’s a lot of need with the economy and the way things are going and prices are too high and it seems like there’s a lot of elderly and it’s just hard to make ends meet so anything that we can do to help.”

She tells me they donated over a hundred boxes to Operation Santa

“I’ve been in their position so for me it’s always good to give back.”

I asked the helpers at Operation Santa where they will go next?

“We don’t really know how we’re going move forward right now we’re just boxing things up and getting things ready to go.”

They need to be moved out of the building by January 31st. They're asking the community to help them search of a new place they can go.

